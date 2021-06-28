The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $26.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 100,254 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 736,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 164,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 141,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

