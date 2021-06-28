The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $143.43 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.01430010 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

