The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,532 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $289,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 149,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,302. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

