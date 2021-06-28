The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237,180 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $313.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.21. The company has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.