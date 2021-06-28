The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) on Monday, hitting €57.87 ($68.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €58.68. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

