The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

