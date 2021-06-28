The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $46.51

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.51, but opened at $47.84. The Buckle shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,872 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

