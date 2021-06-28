The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,667. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.