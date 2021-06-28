The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

