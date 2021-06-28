The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

