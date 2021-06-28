The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 8th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

