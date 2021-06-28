Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Textron posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 407.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Textron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.02. Textron has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

