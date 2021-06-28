Tether (USDT) Market Cap Hits $62.55 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.55 billion and $52.29 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,534,142,511 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

