Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $671.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a PE ratio of 671.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

