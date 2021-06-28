Terreno Realty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.18 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

