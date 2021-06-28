TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $43.49 million and $761.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,111,107,157 coins and its circulating supply is 50,110,378,049 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

