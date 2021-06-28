Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Terex stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

