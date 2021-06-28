Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $26.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

