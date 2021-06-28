Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Up 161.6% This Week

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 192.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 161.6% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $7,176.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00205602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

