Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $81,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.