Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.00 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.78 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

