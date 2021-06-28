Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 857 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $274.80 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.87.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

