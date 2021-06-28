Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $211,000 Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

