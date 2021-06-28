Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $194,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

