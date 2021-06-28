Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 56.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

