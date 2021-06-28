Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 3,416 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

