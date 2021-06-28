Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,014 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

