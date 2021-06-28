Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,170 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MFA Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

