Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,666 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,116,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

