Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.16. 196,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.