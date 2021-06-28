Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after buying an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,155,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,766,000 after acquiring an additional 148,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

