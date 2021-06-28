Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.71. 58,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $88.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

