TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,333,275 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $594,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. 35,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,045. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

