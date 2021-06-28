TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 82,065 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $346,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

TSM traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 210,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $615.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.