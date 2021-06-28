TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,944,213 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861,233 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944,213 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The TJX Companies worth $255,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.44. 121,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,682. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

