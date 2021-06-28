TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 581,151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,151 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chevron worth $461,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 275,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,462. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

