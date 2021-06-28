TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 14,689 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,285% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

