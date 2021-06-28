Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

