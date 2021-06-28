T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

