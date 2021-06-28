SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

