Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,477,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Suzano by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.