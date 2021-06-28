Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $899.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

