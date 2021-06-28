Susquehanna Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

