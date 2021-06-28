Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:SMLP opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.