SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.25

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and $1.14 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.