Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.47. Stryker has a 12 month low of $172.35 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

