Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $7.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBP. JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

