Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,031 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.22% of Stratasys worth $32,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $322,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

