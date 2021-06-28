Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$54.25

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.75 to C$54.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.