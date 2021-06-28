Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) to “Buy”

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of JOY opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

